Sikkim Proud: Anniela Sherpa Cracks UPSC Civil Services 2025 Amid 958 Selections

Gangtok,March 6 : Daughter Of Sikkim Anniela Sherpa Triumphs Bringing immense pride to the state of Sikkim, Anniela Sherpa has successfully conquered the highly competitive Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) for the year 2025. A resident of Raigaon in Gangtok, she is the daughter of Nima Wangdi Sherpa and Reena Rai. Anniela’s educational journey includes her early schooling at St. Thomas School and Holy Cross School in Gangtok, followed by further studies at St. Augustine School in Delhi.

UPSC CSE 2025 Final Results Declared

The UPSC officially released the final results for the 2025 Civil Services Examination on March 6. Securing the prestigious All India Rank 1 this year is Anuj Agnihotri, an alumnus of AIIMS Jodhpur.

In this cycle, the Commission has recommended a total of 958 successful candidates for esteemed administrative roles, which include the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), alongside various Central Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ services. Furthermore, the UPSC noted that the candidature of 348 selected individuals currently remains provisional, while the results for two specific candidates have been temporarily withheld.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has congratulated Anniela Sherpa for successfully clearing the Civil Services Examination 2025 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission, calling her achievement a proud moment for the entire state.

In a congratulatory message, the Chief Minister praised Anniela Sherpa for her remarkable success in one of the most prestigious and competitive examinations in the country. He said her accomplishment reflects the rising aspirations, determination, and capabilities of the youth of Sikkim.

Tamang also extended his congratulations to Anniela’s parents, Nima Wangdi Sherpa and Reena Rai, acknowledging their constant encouragement and support that contributed significantly to their daughter’s success.

Highlighting the importance of the achievement, the Chief Minister stated that qualifying the Civil Services Examination requires extraordinary dedication, discipline, and perseverance. He added that Anniela Sherpa’s success will serve as a powerful source of inspiration for many young aspirants in Sikkim who dream of serving the nation through public service.

Expressing confidence in her future, Tamang said that Anniela would uphold the highest standards of integrity, commitment, and compassion in her career. He also conveyed his best wishes for her continued success and expressed hope that she would make meaningful contributions to nation-building and public service.