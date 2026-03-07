Bride Catches Groom With Another Woman Before Wedding — FIR Filed in Gangtok

Gangtok Groom Caught in Hotel with Another Woman — Bride’s Family Already Spent ₹15 Lakh on Wedding

FIR registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after 44-year-old man allegedly concealed prior relationship; wedding was days away

Gangtok, March 7 : Just thirteen days before her wedding reception, a woman from Khamdong, Singtam, discovered that her fiancé had been secretly staying at a hotel in Gangtok with another woman. The discovery shattered not just a relationship — it exposed an alleged fraud worth over ₹15 lakh in wedding expenses that had already been incurred.

The bride’s family had already invested approximately ₹15,00,000 on wedding preparations including professional catering services, bridal clothing and accessories, printed and distributed invitation cards, and extensive hill-cutting work for the construction of a pandal (a large ceremonial tent commonly erected for weddings in the region). In addition to these expenses, the woman had personally handed over ₹2,00,000 in cash to the groom on February 10, 2026, based on his promise to return the money at a later date.



Engagement, Promises, and a Wedding That Never Happened

According to the FIR filed on March 5, 2026, with Gangtok Police, the complainant and the accused — a 44-year-old man from Gangtok — had their engagement solemnized on January 16, 2026, following traditional Bhutia community customs in the presence of both families. The groom and his relatives repeatedly assured the woman and her family that the marriage would take place, and a joint wedding reception was officially scheduled for March 10, 2026.

Hundreds of wedding invitation cards had already been printed and personally distributed to relatives, friends, and well-wishers across the community. The scale of preparation made the eventual fallout even more devastating for the bride’s family, who now faced the humiliation of informing every invitee that the wedding would not take place.

The Hotel Incident That Unraveled Everything

On February 25, 2026, the groom was allegedly found staying in a hotel with another woman. When the complainant investigated further, the other woman’s family confirmed that the two had been in a relationship even before the engagement took place in January. The groom had allegedly concealed this existing relationship throughout the engagement and wedding planning process, allowing the bride’s family to continue spending money and making arrangements.

The complainant has accused the man of deliberately deceiving her and her family, causing severe mental trauma, public humiliation, emotional distress, and a crippling financial loss that runs into lakhs of rupees. For a family that had invested its resources and trust into what they believed was a legitimate union, the betrayal carries consequences far beyond the monetary.

Legal Action: FIR Registered, Notice Served

Gangtok Police have registered a formal FIR against the accused under Section 316(2) and Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deal with cheating and criminal breach of trust respectively. A legal notice has also been served to the accused under Section 353 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The case is currently under active investigation by Sikkim Police. Further developments are expected as authorities proceed with the inquiry.

Source: Daily Situation Report (DSR) — Sikkim Police

Photo: Representational Image