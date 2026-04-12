Sikkim High Court Stands Firm on Identity Rules, Denies Relief to Over 100 Women

Gangtok, April 12 : In a landmark verdict that has sparked fresh debate on Sikkim’s unique protective laws, the Sikkim High Court has turned down a plea by more than 100 local women seeking Certificates of Identification (COI) and property rights for their children born from marriages to non-Sikkimese men.

Justice Meenakshi Madan Rai delivered the judgment on April 6, 2026, in the case of Pushpa Mishra & Others versus State of Sikkim. The petitioners, all Sikkimese by birth, had challenged a 2018 government notification and argued that the existing rules violated their constitutional rights to equality and discriminated on the basis of gender.

The women wanted their children to be granted COI status, which would open doors to government jobs, full inheritance rights, and other state benefits reserved for original Sikkimese residents.

However, the court upheld the state’s long-standing position. It ruled that Sikkim’s special constitutional safeguards under Article 371-F protect laws that were in force before the state’s merger with India in 1975. Relying heavily on the Sikkim Subject Regulation of 1961, the bench observed that when a Sikkimese woman marries a non-Sikkimese man, her children do not automatically qualify for COI under the prevailing framework.

On the charge of gender bias, the court noted that the distinction is rooted in historical and legal realities specific to Sikkim and does not amount to unconstitutional discrimination.

While the petition was dismissed, the judge clarified that the children can still apply for Residential Certificates (RC). These certificates provide access to education and several other state benefits, though they fall short of the full privileges that come with a COI.

Describing the matter as essentially a policy question, the court made it clear that any major change in these rules must come through the legislature and not through judicial intervention.

The ruling has once again brought into focus the delicate balance Sikkim tries to maintain between preserving its distinct identity and addressing evolving social realities.