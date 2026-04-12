End of an Era: Asha Bhosle, the Legendary Voice of Bollywood, Passes Away at 92

Mumbai, April 12 : The Indian music industry is in deep mourning today as legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle has passed away at the age of 92. The iconic artist, whose voice defined countless Bollywood classics over more than seven decades, breathed her last on Sunday in Mumbai. She was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening after suffering from cardiac and respiratory complications. Sources said her health had been declining for several months, and she was shifted to the ICU in critical condition. Her son Anand confirmed the sad news on Sunday afternoon and shared that the last rites will be held tomorrow.

Asha Bhosle was far more than just a singer – she was the very soul of Hindi film music. Born in 1933 into the celebrated Mangeshkar family, she started performing as a child and recorded her first film song in 1943. By the 1950s, she had become one of the most sought-after voices in the industry, belting out hit after hit. While fans adored her for those energetic cabaret and dance numbers that brought the screen alive, she also showcased her remarkable depth with soulful ghazals, including the unforgettable “Dil Cheez Kya Hai” from Umrao Jaan that still moves listeners to this day.

Sikkim’s Pride Danny Denzongpa’s Memorable Duet with Legendary Asha Bhosle in Doordarshan Studio!

Throwback to a rare and beautiful moment in television history! Sikkim’s very own legendary actor and singer Danny Denzongpa shared the stage with the iconic playback singer Asha Bhosle in a classic Doordarshan programme, singing a lively Nepali folk-style song.

The energetic duet “Aage Aage Topai Ko Gola, Pachhi Pachhi Machine Gun Bharara…” still brings a smile to many faces even today. Young Danny, with his charismatic presence and powerful voice, complemented Asha ji’s timeless magic perfectly as they performed this fun, rhythmic track together in the studio.

This special performance from the 1970s (aired on shows like ‘Yeh Hai Asha’ on Bombay Doordarshan) showcased Danny’s deep connection to his Nepali roots while sharing the spotlight with one of India’s greatest voices. Asha Bhosle, known for her versatility, delivered the Nepali lyrics with effortless charm, making the song even more special.

A true gem from the golden era of Indian television – full of energy, dance, and pure nostalgia. This rare collaboration between a Bollywood star from Sikkim and the voice of a generation remains a favourite among fans of old Nepali and Bollywood music.

Who else remembers watching this on Doordarshan? Drop your memories in the comments! ❤️🎤

Rest in peace, Asha ji. Your voice and these beautiful moments will live on forever.

Her achievements were extraordinary: seven Filmfare Awards for Best Female Playback Singer and two National Film Awards, one of them for the beautiful “Mera Kuch Saamaan” from Ijaazat. Only her elder sister, the late Lata Mangeshkar, stood as her equal in the realm of Indian film music.

Asha’s personal life was as eventful as her career. At the young age of 16, she went against her family’s wishes to marry Ganpatrao Bhosle, who was 15 years older. The marriage ended in separation in 1960 after three children. Later, in 1980, she found companionship with renowned composer R.D. Burman, and their bond lasted until his death in 1994. In her final years, her talented granddaughter Zanai Bhosle stayed by her side, bringing her much joy and support.

Even in a 2023 interview with Hindustan Times, Asha remained candid about music. She admitted she didn’t listen much to modern songs and instead drew inspiration from classical legends like Bhimsen Joshi and timeless ghazals that kept her own voice vibrant and expressive.

With her passing, the golden chapter of Bollywood music has truly come to a close. From lively dance tracks to deeply emotional melodies, Asha Bhosle breathed life into thousands of songs that still resonate across generations. India has lost one of its greatest musical treasures, but her timeless voice will continue to echo in our hearts forever.

Asha Bhosle’s Timeless Gift to Nepali Music: A Voice That Crossed Borders and Hearts

Even as the world mourns the passing of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle at the age of 92, music lovers in Nepal and the Himalayan region are fondly remembering the special place she earned in Nepali music through her soulful renditions.

Famous worldwide for more than 12,000 songs in many languages, Asha ji never restricted herself to Hindi films alone. She embraced Nepali music with the same natural charm and incredible versatility that marked her remarkable seven-decade career. Starting from the 1960s, she recorded a handful of unforgettable Nepali songs for films and special television programmes. These tracks continue to touch the hearts of fans across Nepal, Sikkim, Darjeeling and the entire Himalayan belt.

Her introduction to Nepali music came early. In 1966, she lent her voice to the classic film Maitighar, delivering beautiful numbers like “Ma Pyar Bechidinchu” and “Yo Ho Mero Pran Bhanda Pyaro Maitighar” composed by Jaidev. These songs quickly won over Nepali audiences and became instant favourites.

In the following years, Asha Bhosle worked with top Nepali music directors including Ranjit Gazmer, Manohari Singh and Shambhujeet Baskota. Among her most popular Nepali tracks are:

“Kina Badhdai Xa Dhukdhuki” and “Ko Hola Mero” from the 1988 film Mayalu

Soulful duets with the legendary Narayan Gopal such as “Mohani Lagla Hai” and “Pahadko Mathi Mathi”

Romantic melodies like “Yeti Dherai Maya Diyeu” (with Prakash Shrestha), “Basanta Nai Basna Khojchha”, “Euta Manchhe Maan”, “Timro Aankha Ko” and others including “Saune Jharima” and “Mayako Asha”

What stood out in Asha Bhosle’s Nepali songs was her remarkable ability to feel the rhythm and emotion of the language so naturally, even though Nepali was not her mother tongue. Fans have always been amazed by her clear pronunciation and the genuine warmth she brought to every word.

Asha Bhosle performing all time hit Nepali song “Jhajhalko Liyera Ayecha..” , Nepal Kathmandu, Dec 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Voice Of Sikkim (@thevoiceofsikkim)

While the exact number of her Nepali recordings is not officially documented, with estimates ranging from 10 to 20 tracks including film songs, duets and special numbers, each one shows her deep respect for regional music.

As tributes continue to flow in from India and Nepal after her passing, these beautiful Nepali songs are being played again with great pride and affection. They serve as a lovely reminder of Asha ji’s extraordinary range — a voice that truly belonged to the whole subcontinent.

Her Nepali melodies, like her timeless Hindi classics, will keep echoing through the hills and valleys for many generations to come.

Born on September 8, 1935, in Sangli, Maharashtra, she was trained in music by her father Dinanath Mangeshkar. Music ran deep in the family, with siblings including Usha Mangeshkar, composer Meena Khadikar and Hridaynath Mangeshkar. Beyond music, Bhosle also found success as an entrepreneur, running the ‘Asha’s’ restaurant chain in Dubai and the UK.

Rest in peace, Asha ji. Your melodies will never fade. 💔🎶

PM Narendra Modi Pays Emotional Tribute to Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound sorrow on Sunday following the passing of iconic playback singer Asha Bhosle, describing her as one of the most versatile and cherished voices in India’s musical history. Meanwhile PM Narendra Modi is on visit to Siliguri.

Asha Bhosle, who passed away on April 12, 2026, at the age of 92 in Mumbai after a brief hospitalization, leaves behind a monumental legacy spanning over eight decades. She recorded more than 12,000 songs in numerous Indian languages, enchanting generations with her soulful renditions, energetic cabaret numbers, and timeless ghazals.

In a heartfelt message shared on his official Facebook page, PM Modi wrote:

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle Ji, one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known. Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world. Be it her soulful melodies or vibrant compositions, her voice carried timeless brilliance. I’ll always cherish the interactions I’ve had with her.

My condolences to her family, admirers and music lovers. She will continue to inspire generations and her songs will forever echo in people’s lives.”

The Prime Minister also shared a few photographs from his previous personal interactions with the legendary singer, highlighting the warmth and respect he held for her.

Asha Bhosle, born Asha Mangeshkar on September 8, 1933, in Sangli, Maharashtra, rose to prominence as a leading playback singer in Indian cinema. Known affectionately as “Asha Tai,” she collaborated with virtually every major music composer and lent her voice to countless memorable tracks that defined Bollywood’s golden eras and beyond. Her ability to adapt across genres—from classical to pop, disco to devotional—cemented her status as a true trailblazer in Indian music.

Tributes have been pouring in from across the nation and the film industry, with leaders, artists, and fans remembering her as the voice that captured the full spectrum of human emotions.

Prime Minister Modi’s message reflects the deep sense of loss felt by millions who grew up listening to Asha Bhosle’s immortal songs. Her music, he noted, will continue to resonate and inspire future generations.

(Images from PM Modi’s previous interactions with Asha Bhosle Ji have been shared in the original post.)