Sadar Police Clamp Down on Drug Trade, Make Second NDPS Arrest in 48 Hours

Gangtok, 1 Feb : Stepping up their campaign against narcotics, Sadar Police have arrested another individual in connection with illegal drug trafficking, marking the second NDPS arrest within just two days.

The accused, identified as Sumit Rai (28), a resident of Kumai, Kalimpong, currently staying at Deorali, was apprehended following sustained surveillance and specific intelligence inputs. During the operation, police recovered 35.23 grams of brown sugar from his possession. The seized contraband has been formally confiscated in accordance with legal procedures.

Police officials stated that the back-to-back arrests highlight their zero-tolerance stance on drug-related crimes and an intensified effort to dismantle narcotics networks operating in and around Gangtok.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway to trace the source of the recovered substance and uncover potential links to a larger supply chain.

Reaffirming their commitment to public safety, particularly the protection of youth, Sadar Police have urged citizens to cooperate by sharing credible information related to drug trafficking.

“Our fight against drugs will remain relentless, sustained, and uncompromising,” said Niraj Khatiwada, Station House Officer, Sadar Police Station, Gangtok.