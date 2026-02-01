Premium Beauty Brand Twelve7 Salon Enters Sikkim with Grand Gangtok Launch

Gangtok, 1 Feb : Twelve7 Salon, a fast-growing premium hair and beauty brand with its roots in Siliguri, has officially stepped into Sikkim with the launch of its seventh outlet in Gangtok, marking a significant expansion milestone for the brand.

The new salon was inaugurated in a ceremonial ribbon-cutting event graced by the Hon’ble Education Minister of Sikkim, Shri Raju Basnet, alongside Gangtok MLA Shri Delay Kaji, adding prestige to the brand’s much-anticipated entry into the state.

With an established footprint of five outlets in Siliguri and one in Malda, Twelve7 Salon has built a reputation for its personalised beauty solutions, experienced professionals, and uncompromising hygiene standards. The Gangtok outlet has been specially designed to reflect the region’s unique climate, lifestyle, and local sensibilities, offering a tailored experience rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.

Sharing thoughts on the expansion, the founder highlighted that the journey from Siliguri to Gangtok has been driven by customer trust, consistency, and shared values, noting that Sikkim’s elegance and authenticity resonate deeply with the brand’s philosophy.

The Gangtok salon offers an extensive menu of hair, skin, and styling services, including bridal and special-occasion makeovers. Beyond beauty services, the brand aims to support the local economy by creating employment opportunities and nurturing homegrown talent in the region.

With this launch, Twelve7 Salon positions itself as a promising addition to Gangtok’s premium lifestyle and wellness landscape.