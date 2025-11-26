NH10 Woes : Sikkim’s Only Road Link Faces Renewed Scrutiny as Minister Reviews Repair Work

Gangtok, Nov 26 : Sikkim’s sole road lifeline, National Highway 10, which connects the state to Siliguri via Sevoke, has once again come under focus due to its deteriorating condition and recurring disruptions. The highway has long been a concern, especially during monsoon months, when landslides, blockages, and road collapses isolate the state from mainland.

The dependence on NH10 goes beyond civilian mobility. The route is also a crucial logistical corridor for the Indian Army, facilitating movement towards key border locations such as Nathu La and North Sikkim. Years of instability and delayed restoration work have also negatively impacted Sikkim’s tourism sector, which relies heavily on smooth highway access for both domestic and international travellers. Frequent mishaps on this treacherous highway have resulted in the loss of lives, including civilians and security personnel.

On Tuesday, Roads and Bridges Minister N. B. Dahal reviewed the ongoing repair and stabilisation work along the Sevok–Rangpo stretch while returning to Gangtok. Earlier, Minister Dahal had assured the public that the highway would remain open throughout the restoration phase, stating that NH10 will not close a single day.

During the inspection, the minister visited key work sites being handled by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL). The inspection started between Coronation Bridge and Kalijhora, where engineers briefed him about stabilisation methods, construction progress, and updated timelines.

Minister Dahal later assessed Break Dara, another landslide-prone zone currently undergoing major stabilisation work. Officials highlighted measures being taken to reduce traffic disruption during the critical winter working period.

The NH10 project was previously managed under state administration but has now been fully handed over to NHIDCL for quicker execution and specialised handling, owing to the fragile terrain.

Reaffirming the need for uninterrupted and durable road infrastructure, Dahal stressed that restoring NH10 is vital for public mobility, essential supply chains, defence logistics, and Sikkim’s tourism-driven economy.