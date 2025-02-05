Joseph Sharma, Winner of ‘Himalayan Roadies’ Season 6, Honored

Rangpo witnessed a moment of pride and celebration today as Joseph Sharma, the champion of Nepal’s renowned reality show Himalayan Roadies Season 6, received a grand welcome. A large crowd, including IRB Jawans, friends, family, and enthusiastic supporters, gathered to honor his remarkable achievement.

Hailing from Sikkim, Sharma has not only proven his mettle in the demanding world of reality television but also serves with dedication as an IRB Jawan. His victory has sparked immense joy and admiration, inspiring many young aspirants across the region.

The overwhelming reception at Rangpo reflects the deep sense of pride felt by his community, as he continues to balance his passion and duty with unwavering commitment.

