Tragedy in Singtam: Missing 14-Year-Old Boy Found Dead Near Rani Khola After Intensive Search

Singtam, March 9 : A tragic event occurred in Singtam when a 14-year-old boy, reported missing earlier in the day, was found dead following a search near the Rani Khola river on Monday evening.

According to a statement from Singtam Police Station, authorities received notice about the missing boy around 7:30 PM through Beat No. 3. The boy’s guardian reported that he had been missing since the morning.

Immediately after receiving the report, Singtam Police started a search operation in the Shantinagar area and along the Rani Khola river. The rescue effort included police personnel led by Station House Officer Kishor Kumar Chettri, members of the Fire and Emergency Services, local volunteers, and swimmers who helped comb the area.

During the search, children playing near the river told the team that the boy had been seen swimming alone in the river that afternoon. While searching the area, the team found a pair of slippers believed to belong to the missing boy near a pond close to the river.

Following this lead, police officers and local swimmers searched the pond thoroughly under the direction of the SHO and rescue team members. The boy was eventually found at a depth of about 10 feet in the pond. He was taken to the District Hospital in Singtam, where the doctor declared him dead.

Police have filed an Unnatural Death (UD) case at Singtam Police Station, and further legal steps will follow according to the law.

Singtam Police have extended their condolences to the grieving family and reminded the public to be careful around rivers and water bodies, especially when children are present.

Source: Press Release issued by Singtam Police Station.