Rabi Lamichhane Thanks Indian PM Narendra Modi, Pledges Stronger Nepal, India Partnership

Kathmandu, March 10: Rabi Lamichhane, chairman of Nepal’s Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), has thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acknowledging the democratic choice of the Nepali people and sending warm wishes after the party’s recent political win.

In a message on social media, Lamichhane expressed his appreciation to the Indian leader for recognizing the results of Nepal’s democratic process. He emphasized that the RSP and the new government are committed to improving ties between Nepal and India based on mutual respect and shared prosperity.

Lamichhane said the party will focus on what he called “development diplomacy.” This approach aims to foster cooperation that directly benefits people in both countries. He mentioned that the government seeks to boost collaboration with India in key areas such as connectivity, cultural tourism, energy, and trade.

Thank you, Prime Minister @narendramodi, for your warm wishes and for recognizing the democratic mandate of the Nepali people. RSP and our government will remain dedicated to fostering a relationship built on mutual respect and shared prosperity where RSP will prioritize on… https://t.co/vxY0PzAdqO — Rabi Lamichhane (@hamrorabi) March 9, 2026



He also shared his hope that Nepal and India can take their partnership to new levels through constructive engagement and coordinated development efforts. Lamichhane noted that closer cooperation between the neighboring countries would lead to a more prosperous future for people on both sides of the border.

The message underscores the RSP leadership’s goal to maintain positive diplomatic relations with India while pursuing development-focused policies at home.