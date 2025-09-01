Siliguri Police Bust Loan Scam, Recover ₹2.25 Lakh and Return Money to Victim

Siliguri, Sep 01 : In a swift and effective investigation, Siliguri Police have recovered ₹2.25 lakh from a group of fraudsters and returned the money to the victim who had been duped in a fake loan scam.

The case began when Sayan Adhikary of Bally lodged a complaint at Narayanpur Police Station, alleging that he had been cheated of ₹2.25 lakh by fraudulent loan agents, who lured him with the promise of sanctioning a non-existent loan of ₹8 lakh.

Following the complaint, Narayanpur PS Case No. 166/2025 was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the investigation was entrusted to SI Raja Saha.

During the course of investigation, police arrested five accused persons involved in the racket. The defrauded amount of ₹2.25 lakh was successfully recovered. After completing due legal procedures, the recovered money was officially handed over to the complainant.

Police have urged citizens to remain cautious of fraudulent loan offers and to verify the authenticity of financial agents before making any transactions.