Siliguri Gurung Basti Minor Suicide Case: Main Accused Aamir Ali Arrested

Siliguri , March 29 : Police have finally arrested the main accused, Aamir Ali, in connection with the tragic incident of the sexual abuse and subsequent suicide of a minor girl in Gurung Basti (Ward No. 3) of Siliguri.

According to reports, the minor and Aamir Ali had been in a relationship for a long time. The accused is reportedly already married and has children. Locals stated that he is a teacher by profession and also served as the victim’s tuition teacher.

Recently, tension escalated between the two after the girl brought up the topic of marriage, which reportedly led to a heated argument.

Following this dispute, the girl’s body was found in her own home on Monday morning. Preliminary investigations indicate that she died by suicide.

Tension gripped the area in the aftermath of the incident. Angry locals attacked and vandalized the accused teacher’s house, further escalating the situation. Following the incident, the accused and his family members had fled the area.

This incident, which occurred a few weeks ago, had become a major topic of discussion throughout Siliguri. Since then, protests and sloganeering had been taking place in various locations, mounting pressure on the administration to apprehend the accused quickly.

Meanwhile, police stated that Aamir Ali was arrested on charges of luring the minor into a relationship, abusing her, and abetting her suicide. The police are currently conducting further investigations into the incident.

The death of a 16-year-old girl in Siliguri has triggered strong reactions, with Member of Parliament Raju Bista visiting the bereaved family and calling for immediate action against the accused.

The minor reportedly died by suicide after allegedly facing prolonged harassment. According to her family members, a local resident identified as Amir Ali, from Ward No. 03 in Durga Nagar, Gurung Busty, had been mentally tormenting the girl, which they believe led to the tragic incident.

Expressing concern over the situation, Bista criticized the state government led by Mamata Banerjee, stating that crimes against women and children have been rising. He described the incident as a serious failure in ensuring safety and security for vulnerable groups.

The MP further alleged that the law and order situation in Siliguri has been worsening, attributing it to inadequate action by the administration and police. He claimed that criminals are often emboldened due to alleged political protection.

Bista urged law enforcement authorities to promptly arrest the accused and take strict legal action under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

He also warned that any delay in justice or failure to ensure a safe environment for young girls in the region could lead to public protests.