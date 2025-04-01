Sikkim Transport Department Refutes “Wrong AI Challan” Claims, Backs Accuracy of AI Enforcement System

The Sikkim Transport Department has dismissed social media allegations surrounding a so-called “Wrong AI Challan,” reaffirming the accuracy and reliability of its AI-powered traffic enforcement system.

According to officials, the recent viral claim stemmed from an isolated technical error caused by a brief internet outage at a traffic junction. During this momentary disruption, the system mistakenly issued a challan using incorrect image evidence. However, the department highlighted that its built-in auto-check mechanism detected the discrepancy and reversed the challan within six seconds, immediately notifying the vehicle owner through SMS and WhatsApp.

“This is the only such incident out of over 32,000 challans issued so far,” a department spokesperson stated, attributing the glitch to a possible server lapse or a temporary internet service disruption. “It’s similar to a mobile phone or computer freezing—it was resolved almost instantly.”

The department emphasized that the underlying bug has since been fixed, and additional safeguards are now in place to prevent similar issues in the future.

Despite the quick correction, the incident sparked criticism online, much of which the department considers unfair given the system’s proven performance. Officials reiterated that the AI-based challan system operates under stringent guidelines:

– Document Verification: Challans are only issued when a vehicle’s documents are outdated.

– PUC Validation: Vehicles without valid or with fake Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates are flagged. However, genuine physical PUCs are accepted and such challans are dismissed.

– Reminders for Compliance: SMS reminders are regularly sent to vehicle owners with pending challans.

– Double Refund Assurance: In rare cases where a challan is wrongly issued despite valid documentation, the department offers a refund of double the challan amount.

Far from being punitive, the AI system aims to boost road safety and enforcement efficiency. It has successfully identified cases that manual monitoring would likely miss—including 15 vehicles with fake number plates and instances of duplicate or misused registrations. One such case involved a person discovering that a vehicle scrapped years ago was still being misused under their registration number.

“The system is working as intended—it’s reducing violations, ensuring document updates, and making roads safer,” the spokesperson said. “One rare hiccup shouldn’t overshadow the tremendous benefits this technology brings. We urge the public to look past online misinformation and focus on the larger impact.”

The department reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability, and the responsible use of AI to modernize transport oversight in the state.