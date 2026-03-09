PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Rabi Lamichhane and Balen Shah in Phone Call

Kathmandu, March 9 : Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with Rabi Lamichhane, chairman of the Rastriya Swatantra Party, and senior leader Balendra Shah following the party’s strong performance in Nepal’s recent parliamentary elections.

Sharing the update through social media, Modi said he had a cordial discussion with both leaders and congratulated them on their electoral victory. He acknowledged the party’s impressive success in the polls and extended his best wishes as preparations begin for the formation of a new government in Nepal.

Had warm telephone conversations with Mr. Rabi Lamichhane, Chairman of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and Mr. Balendra Shah, Senior Leader of the RSP. Congratulated both leaders on their electoral victories and RSP’s resounding success in the Nepal elections. Conveyed my… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 9, 2026



During the conversation, the Prime Minister emphasized India’s commitment to working closely with the upcoming government in Nepal to promote shared prosperity, development, and the welfare of citizens in both nations.

Modi also expressed confidence that the long-standing ties between India and Nepal would continue to strengthen in the coming years. He highlighted the importance of deeper cooperation and partnership between the two neighboring countries.

राष्ट्रिय स्वतन्त्र पार्टी (रास्वपा) का सभापति श्री रवि लामिछाने र रास्वपाका वरिष्ठ नेता श्री बालेन्द्र शाहसँग टेलिफोनमा सौहार्दपूर्ण कुराकानी भयो। वहाँहरुको निर्वाचनमा प्राप्त जित र नेपालको निर्वाचनमा रास्वपाको शानदार सफलताका लागि दुवै नेताहरूलाई बधाई दिएँ। वहाँहरूको आगामी… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 9, 2026



The call marks the first direct interaction between Modi and the top leaders of the Rastriya Swatantra Party after the party secured notable gains in Nepal’s recently concluded parliamentary elections.