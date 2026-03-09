News

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Rabi Lamichhane and Balen Shah in Phone Call

TVS News Desk
Kathmandu, March 9 : Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with Rabi Lamichhane, chairman of the Rastriya Swatantra Party, and senior leader Balendra Shah following the party’s strong performance in Nepal’s recent parliamentary elections.
Sharing the update through social media, Modi said he had a cordial discussion with both leaders and congratulated them on their electoral victory. He acknowledged the party’s impressive success in the polls and extended his best wishes as preparations begin for the formation of a new government in Nepal.


During the conversation, the Prime Minister emphasized India’s commitment to working closely with the upcoming government in Nepal to promote shared prosperity, development, and the welfare of citizens in both nations.
Modi also expressed confidence that the long-standing ties between India and Nepal would continue to strengthen in the coming years. He highlighted the importance of deeper cooperation and partnership between the two neighboring countries.


The call marks the first direct interaction between Modi and the top leaders of the Rastriya Swatantra Party after the party secured notable gains in Nepal’s recently concluded parliamentary elections.

