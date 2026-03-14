New Rule Alert: Gangtok Makes SRTT Registration Mandatory for Local Hotels and Eateries

Gangtok, March 14 : Running a hospitality business in Gangtok just got a bit more regulated. The Gangtok Municipal Corporation (GMC) has officially made it a strict requirement for all tourism-related setups to register under the Sikkim Registration of Tourist Trade (SRTT) Act, 2024.

Whether you own a large hotel, a cozy homestay, a local guest house, or a bustling restaurant within the GMC limits, this rule applies to you. You simply will not be able to grab a new trade license, or even renew your existing one, without showing proof of this registration first.

The joint municipal commissioner made it crystal clear in a recent notice: business owners must follow the SRTT Act of 2024 alongside the SRTT Rules of 2025. Before the municipal body even looks at your trade license application, they are going to strictly verify your registration with the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department.

The Bottom Line: Get your SRTT paperwork sorted out before approaching the civic body, or your business license will be stuck in limbo. It is a major push by local authorities to keep the city’s massive tourism sector organized, accountable, and fully compliant with state laws.