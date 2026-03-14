“We Will Keep the Strait of Hormuz Open,” Says Donald Trump Amid Rising Tensions with Iran

Washington, March 14 : Donald Trump has declared that the strategic Strait of Hormuz will remain open under any circumstances, even as tensions with Iran continue to escalate.

In a message posted on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump stated that the United States had already neutralized Iran’s military capability. However, he warned that Tehran could still pose a threat by deploying drones, planting naval mines, or launching close-range missile attacks despite suffering significant setbacks.

Trump also urged several global powers to deploy naval vessels to safeguard the vital shipping route. He specifically called on China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom to send ships to help prevent any threats to the narrow maritime corridor.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical energy transit routes, with nearly 20 percent of global seaborne oil trade passing through it. Recent attacks on vessels navigating the area have raised serious concerns over global energy supply and maritime security.

Meanwhile, the India government has confirmed that two vessels—Shivalik and Nand Devi—carrying LPG cargo are currently sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting the region’s importance for international energy transportation.