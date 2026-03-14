Tourism to Lachen–Lachung Axis Resumes with New Permit Rules and Safety Guidelines

Gangtok, March 14 : Tourism activities along the Lachen, Lachung axis in North Sikkim, including travel to the high-altitude destination of Gurudongmar Lake, have officially resumed. Authorities have issued new regulations and travel guidelines to manage traffic and ensure the safety of visitors in the region.

Under the new rules, tourists must obtain travel permits at least one day in advance from the designated issuing authorities. Same-day permits are not available. Visitors need to complete the required formalities before starting their journey.

The guidelines state that permits to cross the Toong Police Check Post will allow a minimum stay of three days and two nights, and a maximum of six days and five nights. Vehicles traveling both uphill and downhill must cross the check post before 4:00 PM to ensure safe and orderly movement along the mountainous roads.

Tourists must only travel within the areas listed in their permits. Unauthorized visits to locations not included in the permit will result in penalties under the Sikkim Registration of Tourist Trade Act.

Travel agencies and tour operators must make sure that tourists are accommodated within the seating limits for each vehicle. Overloading vehicles is not allowed. Visitors are also advised to carry minimal luggage during their trip to the Lachen, Lachung axis to help smooth travel in the high-altitude area.

Authorities have further instructed travel agencies to provide vehicles that are well-maintained and in good condition, considering the challenging mountainous routes and high-altitude conditions of North Sikkim.

Tour operators are responsible for the safety and well-being of guests, drivers, and guides throughout the tour. They must ensure proper assistance and safety arrangements, especially during emergencies or unexpected situations.

If tourists need to return early due to medical emergencies, they must report at the Toong check post. Additionally, authorities have stated that permits may be canceled if sudden road blockages happen, with official updates expected through designated social media platforms.

Strict compliance with these rules is essential. Authorities have warned that any violation, including unauthorized travel or failing to ensure the safety of drivers and guides, may lead to penalties under the relevant rules.