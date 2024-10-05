Navratri Day 03 – Maa Chandraghanta

On the third day of Sharad Navratri, devotees honor Maa Chandraghanta, the fierce and powerful form of Goddess Durga.

Known for her radiant and peaceful appearance, she rides a tiger and adorns a crescent moon on her forehead, symbolizing bravery and serenity. Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta on this auspicious day brings peace, courage, and prosperity into the lives of devotees.

Who is Maa Chandraghanta?

Maa Chandraghanta is the third form of the Hindu goddess Durga, worshipped on the third day of Navratri. She is known for her fierce and warrior-like appearance, symbolizing strength and bravery. The name “Chandraghanta” derives from the crescent moon (Chandra) shaped like a bell (Ghanta) adorning her forehead. Maa Chandraghanta rides a tiger or lion, signifying her readiness to fight against evil. She holds weapons in her ten hands, representing protection and the power to destroy negative forces. Devotees pray to her for courage, peace, and prosperity.

Appearance of Maa Chandraghanta

Maa Chandraghanta is depicted with a radiant and powerful appearance, embodying both grace and strength. She has ten arms, each holding different weapons like a trident, mace, bow, arrow, sword, lotus, and rosary, symbolizing her readiness to combat evil. In one hand, she carries a kamandal, and in another, she blesses her devotees.

Her complexion is golden, and she wears a crescent moon on her forehead, which resembles a bell, giving her the name “Chandraghanta.” She rides a fierce lion or tiger, representing her courage and fearlessness in the face of adversity. Her serene expression reflects her protective nature and her ability to bring peace to her devotees.

On Day 3 of Navratri 2024 (5th October), devotees worship Maa Chandraghanta, the third form of Goddess Durga. She represents peace, bravery, and serenity, symbolizing the calmness that comes after victory in battle. The goddess is depicted with a half-moon (Chandra) on her forehead, resembling a bell (Ghanta), which explains her name.

Maa Chandraghanta is known for her fierce form, but she also brings harmony and happiness into the lives of her devotees. She rides a lion, symbolizing courage, and has ten arms holding weapons, flowers, and a conch, signifying strength and grace. Worshipping her helps remove obstacles, instills inner peace, and blesses devotees with a fearless heart.

On the day, devotees wake up in the Brahma Muhurat and begin the puja by cleaning the temple and then by bathing the idol of Maa Chandraghanta in water infused with saffron and kewra water. Later, the idol is draped in golden clothes and then flowers, sweets, lotus, incense, panchamrit, and mishri are offered.

Mantra

Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah॥

It is believed that the prasad or bhog offered to Maa Chandraghanta is made up of milk. Devotees can offer sweets and kheer made out of milk. Fruits and coconuts are also offered during the puja.