RIP Subash Chettri: Bagdogra Youth Among Victims of Tragic Goa Nightclub Fire

Siliguri, Dec 8 : In a heartbreaking tragedy, Subash Chettri, a resident of Kestopur Chaopokhari, Bagdogra in Darjeeling district, lost his life in the devastating Goa nightclub fire where he was employed as a chef.

The tragic incident, which occurred on Saturday night, claimed 25 lives, and Subash was among those who could not escape as the flames rapidly engulfed the club within minutes. Far from home and working to support his family, his life was cruelly cut short in the disaster.

His untimely demise has plunged his family, friends, and the entire Bagdogra community into deep grief. Loved ones remember him as a hardworking, kind-hearted young man who had gone to Goa with dreams of building a better future.

As the news spread, an outpouring of sorrow and prayers has emerged from across the region. The community stands united in mourning, offering strength and condolences to the bereaved family during this unimaginable loss.

Subash Chettri had been nurturing a dream of building a house for his family and had taken a loan of Rs 5 lakh for its construction. To repay the monthly EMI, he was working at the nightclub in Goa where the tragic fire incident occurred. The family came to know about his death only after news of the fire broke in the media.

Speaking to the media, Chettri’s grieving mother said she received the heartbreaking news from her son’s friend in Bangalore the following day. She also shared that she had spoken to Subash just two to three days before the incident. Subash had gone to Goa two years ago to earn a livelihood and support his family. He was supposed to return home during Diwali, but due to financial constraints, he could not visit his family.

May his soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti.