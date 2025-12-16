Massive Construction Material Theft in Gangtok; Loss Estimated at Over ₹68 Lakh

Gangtok, Dec 16 : A major theft involving construction materials worth more than ₹68 lakh has been reported from multiple construction sites in Gangtok, prompting police to launch an investigation.

The case has been registered at Sadar Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including Sections 305(a), 329(3), and 3(5), against unknown individuals, police officials confirmed.

The complaint was filed at around 9:27 PM by Vikash Sharma (23), a resident of Rajasthan currently staying in Bojoghari, Gangtok. Sharma is serving as the Project Manager of Shri Balajee Palace Pvt. Ltd.

According to the FIR, the company was awarded construction work by MES contractor Kacho Bhutia at three locations — 3rd Mile Petrol Pump, Army Camp Shopping Complex, and Tashi View Point in Bojoghari.

The complainant stated that construction materials had been disappearing gradually over the last six to seven months. Following an internal inquiry, it was discovered that unknown persons had illegally entered the sites and stolen large quantities of materials.

The stolen items reportedly include 1,500 boxes of tiles, 35,000 kilograms of steel, 2,500 bags of cement, 114 high-wattage lights, along with sanitary and electronic goods. The total value of the stolen materials is estimated to exceed ₹68 lakh.

Police officials said the matter is under active investigation, and efforts are underway to identify and arrest those responsible for the theft.