Many flocked to congratulate national topper Subham Kr Agarwal

Uma Sha

Many people who care about Subham Kr Agarwal, the national topper of the ISC Exam 2023, went to his house to congratulate him. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the results for Class X and Class XII on Sunday.

In the ISC Class 12, five students achieved the first position in India, each scoring 399/400 (99.75%).

One of them was Subham Kumar Agarwal, a dedicated student from St Joseph’s School Bhaktinagar. His remarkable accomplishment created a wave of excitement in his hometown, Siliguri, as well as on social media. Today, accompanied by officials, many well-wishers visited his house to offer their congratulations.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook fb.com/thevoiceofsikkim or follow us on Twitter twitter.com/thevoicesikkim and Instagram instagram.com/thevoiceofsikkim. Visit www.voiceofsikkim.com.