Major Jewellery Heist in Bihar: Armed Robbers Flee with ₹25 Crore Worth of Valuables

In a daring robbery, armed criminals stormed a Tanishq jewellery showroom in Arrah, Bihar, early Monday morning, making off with ornaments worth an estimated ₹25 crore.

The incident, which was captured on the store’s CCTV cameras, occurred at the Gopali Chowk outlet within the jurisdiction of the Arrah police station.

According to showroom manager Kumar Mrityunjay, the robbers not only took cash but also looted an assortment of precious jewellery, including gold chains, necklaces, bangles, and some diamond pieces.

Mrityunjay alleged that the authorities failed to respond immediately to their distress calls. “It was broad daylight, not evening or night. Despite our repeated attempts to contact the police, no help arrived in time,” he stated.

The total value of the stolen items is expected to exceed ₹25 crore when cash and jewellery are combined.

Additionally, two showroom staff members sustained injuries during the attack, as they were struck on the head with revolvers by the assailants. At least eight individuals were involved in the crime, according to Mrityunjay.

CCTV footage from the showroom captured the moment when a group of 8-9 masked men entered the premises, threatening both security personnel and employees. They swiftly grabbed cash from the counter and took away multiple pieces of jewellery before escaping.

A case has been officially registered, and authorities have launched an investigation. So far, two individuals have been taken into custody in connection with the crime.