From the DJ to Home Minister — Sudhan Gurung’s Extraordinary Rise

Kathmandu, March 28 : Born on September 5, 1987, in Gorkha, Nepal, Sudhan Gurung is a politician, activist, and former DJ who went on to found Hami Nepal and become a defining face of the 2025 Gen Z protests. Raised in Thahiti, Kathmandu, his parents separated when he was just six months old, leaving him to be brought up by his grandmother. His grandfather worked at the Annapurna Hotel. Growing up without parental warmth, studying in a hostel, Sudhan learned early that life would not hand him anything — he would have to take it.

Beats, Bars & Thamel Nights

Before politics, there was the party scene. Gurung spent his early years as a rapper and later a DJ, running clubs in Thamel. He was the man behind the music, the one who set the mood for Kathmandu’s nightlife. But beneath the flashing lights and bass drops, something more purposeful was waiting to emerge.

The Earthquake That Changed Everything

The devastating 2015 earthquake turned his world upside down. “After the earthquake, DJing and B-boying didn’t appeal to me anymore,” he told Ratopati. He led rescue efforts, personally transporting injured victims to hospitals. That raw human experience planted the seed of a new identity — not as an entertainer, but as a servant of the people.

He established the NGO Hami Nepal, which grew to over 1,600 members and functioned as an alternative emergency response team during COVID-19. The foundation also helped pregnant women and injured individuals during the 2021 Nepal floods, and even sent 23 tons of relief supplies to the 2023 Turkey-Syria earthquake zone in collaboration with the Government of Nepal. For this work, the organization received multiple awards including the “360 Impact Award.”

Gen Z’s Loudest Voice

When Nepal’s youth boiled over in 2025, Sudhan Gurung was at the center of it all. He participated in key negotiations with the President and the Chief of Army Staff, which led to the appointment of former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as interim prime minister and the dissolution of parliament, paving the way for early elections. On the night of September 14, 2025, Gurung led protests against Interim Prime Minister Karki, demanding her resignation and alleging she was expanding her cabinet without proper consultation. He had transformed from a man who once filled rooms with music into one who filled streets with revolution.

The Ballot Box Speaks

On January 18, 2026, he joined the Rastriya Swatantra Party and contested from Gorkha-1 in the House of Representatives election, winning the seat with 29,896 votes — defeating his rivals by a wide margin. Voters had made their verdict clear: the activist had earned a mandate.

Nepal’s New Sheriff in Town

On March 27, 2026, President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath of office to Sudhan Gurung as Minister for Home Affairs in the 15-member cabinet led by Prime Minister Balendra Shah. His first day in office set an unmistakable tone. Addressing ministry staff, he declared a zero-tolerance policy on corruption: “If someone asks for a bribe, it is simply not allowed.” He called for streamlined service delivery through a single-window system, saying the era of citizens running between offices must end. He then conducted surprise inspections of the District Police Range at Jawalakhel, Lalitpur, and the Kathmandu Valley Traffic Police Office, directing security officials to carry out their duties with full transparency and accountability. Addressing the arrests of former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, Gurung wrote on Facebook: “No one is above the law. This is not revenge against anyone — it is merely the beginning of justice.”

What His Story Tells Us

Sudhan Gurung’s journey — from everyday worker to volunteer, from activist to parliamentarian, and now to one of Nepal’s most powerful ministries — has made him one of the most significant political figures in Nepal’s recent history. Supporters see him as a breath of fresh air; critics wonder whether street energy can translate into stable governance. But one thing is undeniable: the DJ has changed his playlist — and this time, he’s playing for an entire nation.

Courtesy Nepal News/Ratopati

