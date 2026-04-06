Cyber Scams Hit Sikkim: 3 Cases Reported, Over ₹42,000 Lost

Gangtok, April 6: Sikkim has reported three fresh cyber fraud cases in a single day, with victims from Soreng and Pakyong districts collectively losing more than ₹42,000 to online scammers.

According to police sources, the incidents occurred on April 4 and have been officially registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP). Investigations are currently underway in all three cases.

In the first case, a resident of Reshi Bazar in Soreng district noticed an unauthorized UPI transaction of ₹20,000 deducted from her bank account, despite claiming she does not use any UPI services.

The second incident involved a resident of Sombaria in Soreng who was duped while attempting to adopt a Labrador puppy through a Facebook page named “PET SADAR G”. The victim made two separate payments totaling ₹4,650 before realizing the offer was fraudulent.

In the third case, a resident of Pakyong district lost ₹19,001 after being lured by a WhatsApp message promising high returns on investment from a firm called “Trading Master Nitin Murarka”.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain vigilant against rising cyber threats. They advise people to avoid clicking on unknown links, verify the authenticity of online sellers and pages before making any payments, and stay cautious of “too good to be true” investment schemes circulating on social media and messaging apps.

Report By Sheetal Kharka