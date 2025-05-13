Malda Drug Bust: Four Arrested Including Two Police Officials in Brown Sugar and Extortion Case

Malda (WB), 13 May : In a major crackdown on narcotics and police misconduct, four individuals—including two police personnel—have been arrested in Malda for their involvement in a brown sugar trafficking and extortion case. The arrests, carried out by English Bazar Police on May 11, came after credible intelligence was received regarding an illicit drug deal and extortion attempt in the Hapiztola area.

Among those apprehended are Mohammad Mostafa and Abdul Mannan, who were reportedly intercepted while en route from Kaliachak to Harishchandrapur in possession of brown sugar. Their interception, however, did not follow lawful procedures. Instead, they were allegedly detained by National Volunteer Force (NVF) member Mohammad Safikul and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mohammad Safikul Islam, both attached to the Manikchak Police Station.

According to the investigation, the two civilians were taken to Balutola Police Camp, where the accused police personnel allegedly demanded ₹4.5 lakh for their release. A family member of the detainees paid ₹2.88 lakh, which authorities later recovered from a house located in Habiruddinpara.

Further searches led to the recovery of 405 grams of suspected brown sugar, distributed across four packets, concealed on vacant land near the residence of the accused. Preliminary verification using field drug testing kits confirmed the presence of narcotic substances.

All four individuals have been charged under several provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. They were presented before the magistrate and, due to the court holiday on Monday, were remanded to judicial custody.

Sudipta Ganguly, the defense counsel representing the accused, confirmed the judicial custody order and stated that further legal procedures will follow once the court reconvenes.