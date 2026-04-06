Madurai Court Delivers Justice: All 9 Policemen Get Double Death Sentence in Sathankulam Father-Son Custodial Death Case

Chennai, April 6 : It has been almost six years since the shocking incident in Sathankulam, Tamil Nadu, but the pain still feels fresh for many. On April 6, 2026, a court in Madurai delivered a strong verdict that brought some closure to the family and sent a loud message across the country.

The First Additional District and Sessions Court in Madurai sentenced all nine convicted police officers involved in the brutal torture and deaths of P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks (also spelled Bennix or Fennix) to double death sentences.

The father and son, who ran a small mobile phone shop, were arrested on June 19, 2020, during the strict COVID-19 lockdown for allegedly breaking rules. What followed was horrific. They were allegedly beaten so badly inside the Sathankulam police station that their blood was later found on the walls. Both died within days due to the severe torture.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which took over the case, charged the officers with murder and other serious crimes. After a long trial, the court convicted all nine policemen, including Inspector S. Sridhar, Sub-Inspectors P. Raghu Ganesh and K. Balakrishnan, Head Constables S. Murugan and A. Saamidurai, and Constables M. Muthuraj, S. Chelladurai, X. Thomas Francis, and S. Veilumuthu, of murder.

This verdict follows intense arguments from both sides and emotional appeals from the victims’ family. Many see it as a rare and strong example of accountability in cases of custodial violence.

The horrific case sparked massive outrage across Tamil Nadu and the entire country. It forced the government to hand over the investigation to the CBI and to take several administrative actions at the time.

While the death sentences have been issued, legal processes may still continue. For now, this judgment serves as a strong reminder that no one is above the law, not even those meant to enforce it.