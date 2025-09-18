CM Vows to Strengthen Disaster Preparedness on State Disaster Risk Reduction Day

Gangtok, Sep 18 : On the occasion of State Disaster Risk Reduction Day, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang Golay issued a statement reaffirming the state’s commitment to building resilience against natural calamities. The day, observed under the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA), serves as a poignant reminder of the devastating 6.9 magnitude earthquake that struck the state on September 18, 2011.

In his message, the Chief Minister recalled the extensive loss of life, property, and livelihoods caused by the earthquake, which underscored the inherent vulnerabilities of the fragile Himalayan ecosystem. He acknowledged that Sikkim has since faced a range of challenges, including landslides, flash floods, and glacial lake outburst floods, but praised the exemplary courage and unity of its citizens. He lauded the people for consistently acting as first responders, supporting one another, and collaborating with the government in rebuilding communities.

This year’s theme, “Empowering Communities, Safeguarding Sikkim,” highlights a strategic shift towards grassroots preparedness. The Chief Minister announced a significant new initiative: the appointment of 1,185 dedicated Disaster Management Officials at the Gram Panchayat level. This move aims to institutionalize disaster preparedness and response mechanisms at the community level, ensuring that safety and security are prioritized for every citizen.

Chief Minister Tamang urged all citizens to actively participate in preventive measures, mock exercises, and training programs. He called for a collective effort to raise awareness on disaster preparedness, emphasizing the need for every household, educational institution, and community to be empowered to respond effectively in times of emergency. The message concluded with a strong call for unity and vigilance as the state continues its mission to mitigate the impact of future hazards.