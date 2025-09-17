ACS Officer Nupur Bora Arrested for Corruption; Raids Recover Cash, Jewellery, and Properties

Guwahati, September 16: Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Nupur Bora, currently serving as Circle Officer of the Goroimari revenue circle in Kamrup district, has been arrested by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (CM’s SVC) in connection with a major corruption case on Monday. The arrest follows months of surveillance and multiple raids that uncovered assets far beyond her known sources of income.

Bora, a 2019 batch officer, was apprehended on Monday after raids at her residences in Guwahati and Barpeta. Investigators seized ₹92.5 lakh in cash, jewellery valued between ₹1 crore and ₹1.5 crore, and other valuables including gold and diamond-studded ornaments. An additional ₹10 lakh was recovered from her rented accommodation in Barpeta. Officials estimate her assets to be nearly 400 times higher than her legitimate earnings.

Alongside Bora, Surajit Deka, a Lat Mandal working at the Revenue Circle Office in Barpeta, was also arrested. Evidence suggests that Deka acted as a collection agent and jointly acquired properties with Bora.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that Bora had been under close watch for about six months after reports surfaced of her involvement in illegal land transfers. “She had illegally transferred satra (Vaishnavite monastery) land in Barpeta. Following this, we ordered a probe and placed her under surveillance. When she returned home from a resort two days ago, she was arrested,” Sarma said. He further urged the public to report any cases of bribery demands directly to the CM’s Vigilance Cell, assuring that the government would ensure strict punishment under the law.

Rosie Kalita, SP of the CM’s Special Vigilance Cell, informed the media that Bora not only facilitated the illegal transfer of satra land within five kilometres of a monastery but also accumulated multiple properties in Beltola and Jalukbari, Guwahati. Investigators also detected a suspicious digital transaction of ₹9.5 lakh.

On Tuesday, September 16, Bora and Deka were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Guwahati, which remanded them to three-day police custody. The Vigilance Cell has sought custodial interrogation to record victim statements, trace financial transactions, and carry out searches of their bank lockers.

Officials confirmed that further inquiries are underway against other officers possibly linked to the case.