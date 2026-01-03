Rhenock Police Rescue Missing Teen: Suspect Arrested After Assault Allegations

Rhenock , 3 Jan : In a swift and coordinated operation, the Rhenock police have successfully rescued a 14-year-old girl who had been missing for three days. The minor, who disappeared from her home on the evening of December 29, was traced and recovered on January 1 following a formal complaint lodged by her family.

According to official sources, the teenager left her residence late in December and failed to return. After the family’s repeated attempts to locate her proved futile, they sought the assistance of law enforcement. The police immediately launched a search operation, which culminated in the safe recovery of the girl on New Year’s Day.

Following her rescue, the case took a serious turn during interactions between the minor, her family, and the police. The victim alleged that she had been taken to a hotel in the Rhenock area and assaulted by an individual.

Acting promptly on the victim’s statement and preliminary evidence, police have registered a formal case under the relevant legal provisions. The primary accused has been arrested and is currently in custody. Authorities have confirmed that a thorough investigation is underway to determine the full circumstances surrounding the disappearance and subsequent assault.