Chief Secretary Convenes Preparatory Meeting for visit of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to Sikkim

Gangtok, Nov 21 (IPR): Mr VB Pathak, Chief Secretary, Government of Sikkim, chaired a preparatory meeting for the upcoming visit of His Holiness The Dalai Lama to Sikkim at Teesta Lounge, Tashiling Secretariat, today.

His Holiness The Dalai Lama is scheduled to visit the State from 11-14 December, 2023.

The meeting had elaborate discussions regarding the logistic and security arrangements for the visit of His Holiness.

The Chief Secretary emphasised the need for smooth coordination, meticulous planning, and stringent security measures, urging collaborative efforts among concerned departments to ensure the safety and satisfaction of all attendees.

A thorough review of the security apparatus for the event, encompassing crowd control measures, barricading, and traffic management, took place.

The meeting underscored the importance of making advanced arrangements for medical facilities, including ambulances and medical teams, to address any potential medical needs promptly.

A comprehensive list of tasks related to security, logistics, communication, coordination, and cultural aspects was assigned to various departments and officials.

The meeting was attended by Heads of Departments and officers of line departments.

Earlier, before the commencement of the meeting, a two minute silence was observed as a mark of respect on the passing away of Mr SD Negi, former Director General of Police, Government of Sikkim.