Bandmate Alleges Foul Play in Zubeen Garg’s Death; Manager and Organiser Under Scrutiny

New Delhi, Oct 4: New revelations have emerged surrounding the death of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, with his longtime associate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami alleging that the artist was deliberately poisoned. Goswami has accused Garg’s manager, Siddharth Sharma, and event organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta, of conspiring to stage the death as an accident.

The accusations form part of Goswami’s statement recorded under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and were included in the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) case file submitted by the Assam Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Sharma has already been taken into custody on serious non-bailable charges, including murder, conspiracy, and culpable homicide. Mahanta has also been named in the inquiry.

According to Goswami, who accompanied Garg during his final trip to Singapore in May, Sharma’s conduct raised suspicions from the outset. The two were staying at the Pan Pacific Hotel, where Sharma allegedly appeared restless and secretive.

One of the most disturbing claims relates to a yacht outing arranged during the trip. Goswami told investigators that Sharma abruptly took control of the vessel, putting others at risk. He also insisted on being the only one to provide drinks, preventing others—including Assam Association (Singapore) member Tanmoy Phukan—from making arrangements.

The situation turned grim when Garg was seen struggling in the water. Goswami testified that Sharma was heard shouting, “Jabo de, jabo de” (“Let him go, let him go”), instead of offering help. He further stressed that Garg was an excellent swimmer who had personally trained both Sharma and Goswami, making drowning an unlikely explanation.

Goswami has also alleged that the suspects deliberately chose Singapore to carry out and conceal their plan, adding that Sharma instructed him not to share any photographs or videos from the yacht that day.

Although both Sharma and Mahanta have denied the charges during interrogation, officials claim there is preliminary evidence against Sharma, including witness accounts, financial transactions, and other documentation.

Describing the critical moments before Garg’s death, Goswami stated that the singer began frothing at the mouth and nose. Instead of seeking medical help, Sharma reportedly dismissed the symptoms as “acid reflux” and discouraged immediate intervention—an inaction Goswami believes accelerated Garg’s demise.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax Department are expected to join the probe, examining allegations of financial crimes and questionable property acquisitions linked to Mahanta. Investigators from the CID have already unearthed records pointing to financial irregularities dating back over 20 years, including his involvement with a non-banking financial company (NBFC).

The Assam Police SIT continues to lead the inquiry, with multiple agencies likely to coordinate efforts. Authorities suggest that Garg’s sudden passing may have been part of a larger, well-planned conspiracy, deepening the mystery behind the loss of one of Assam’s most celebrated cultural icons.