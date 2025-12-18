AIFF Imposes Heavy Sanctions on Sikkim Dragons FC Following Tournament Brawl

New Delhi, Dec 18 : The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee has handed down stringent penalties to Sikkim Dragons FC, including significant financial fines and multi-match bans for several players and a key official. The decision follows a formal investigation into a violent altercation involving the club during the Governor’s Gold Cup 2025-26.

The committee, led by Acting Chairperson Mahesh Thakur alongside members Prahalad Bhat, Soumitra Bose, and Chitta Ranjan Das Majumdar, ruled that the club and its personnel violated Article 52 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code (2024), which specifically addresses “Brawls.”

Summary of Penalties and Suspensions

The sanctions target both the collective entity and specific individuals identified as primary participants in the misconduct. The club itself has been hit with a Rs. 75,000 fine, while various team members face individual fines of Rs. 20,000 each in addition to their suspensions.

Compliance and Payment Terms

In a notification signed by Adv. Mihir Kherud, Secretary of the AIFF Disciplinary Committee, the federation emphasized that all fines must be settled directly with the AIFF in New Delhi no later than January 12, 2026.

Under the governing code, the club remains jointly liable for the fines levied against its affiliated individuals. The parties involved have a ten-day window to request the full grounds of the decision; otherwise, the current terms will be considered final and binding.

This move by the AIFF signals a continued “zero-tolerance” policy regarding on-field violence, aligning with the federation’s “Vision 2047” initiative to professionalize and maintain the integrity of Indian football.