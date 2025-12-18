Chinese Bodybuilder Wang Kun Dies Suddenly at 30, Suspected Heart Complications

Anhui (China), Dec 17 : A renowned Chinese bodybuilder, Wang Kun, has passed away suddenly at the age of 30, sending shockwaves through the global fitness community. Known for his highly disciplined, “monk-like” lifestyle, Wang is believed to have died due to possible heart-related complications, though the exact cause has not yet been officially confirmed.

According to information shared by the Anhui Provincial Bodybuilding Association with local media on Wednesday, early assessments suggest cardiac issues may have led to his untimely death. Reports indicate that Wang appeared to be in good health just days before his passing.

Wang Kun was widely regarded as one of China’s most influential bodybuilders. He often spoke about transforming not only his physique but also his way of life, embracing simplicity and strict discipline. His daily routine was minimalistic, with a diet largely consisting of meat dipped in soy sauce with hot pot broth and, at times, boiled chicken breast.

Professionally, Wang achieved remarkable success. He won the Chinese Bodybuilding Association’s national championship title eight consecutive times, earning widespread respect for his consistency, dedication, and mental discipline. His journey inspired countless young fitness enthusiasts across China.

Shortly before his death, Wang was preparing to open a new gym in Hefei, the capital of Anhui province. He reportedly viewed the project as a “new beginning and a new world,” according to international media reports.

Wang’s passing adds to a growing list of premature deaths in the bodybuilding world in 2025. Among them was 20-year-old Jodi Vance, who competed at the Arnold Sports Festival and reportedly died due to severe dehydration. In April, Italian bodybuilder Vittorio ‘Vito’ Pirbazari passed away, followed by the deaths of Junilda Hoyos Mendez of Colombia in June and Spain’s Lorena Blanco in July.

In August, 37-year-old Hayley McNeff died, with post-mortem findings indicating the presence of multiple drugs and banned substances. Later in October, Brazil mourned the loss of Ricardo ‘Cadu’ Nolasco dos Santos, an 11-time national champion.

These repeated tragedies have reignited global discussions on health risks, extreme training practices, and substance use in competitive bodybuilding.