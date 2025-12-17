14 Hours on Duty, 28 Orders, Less Than ₹800 Earned: Blinkit Rider Exposes Reality of ‘10-Minute Delivery’

Uttarakhand, Dec 17 : Getting groceries delivered in just 10 minutes has become a routine convenience for urban consumers. With a single tap, essentials arrive at the doorstep while a delivery rider races against time. But how much do these riders actually earn for their hard work?

A viral video shared by a Blinkit delivery partner has sparked a fresh debate on social media, highlighting the harsh realities behind ultra-fast delivery promises.

The video, posted on Instagram by gig worker with user @thapliyaljivlogs, shows a detailed breakdown of the rider’s daily earnings. The delivery agent, who hails from Uttarakhand, revealed that he worked for over 14 hours in a single day, completing 28 deliveries.

Despite the long hours and high number of orders, his total earnings for the day amounted to just ₹762, including incentives. In the video, he also shared a screenshot of a single order for which he was paid only ₹15.83. Expressing his disappointment, the rider said that Blinkit pays extremely low amounts for deliveries.

As the video went viral, it triggered widespread outrage among social media users. Many questioned the gig economy model and criticized companies promoting ultra-fast delivery while allegedly underpaying their delivery partners.

One user commented that it was shocking for companies to boast about 10-minute delivery while paying workers so little. Another urged customers to tip delivery partners, saying that even ₹30 to ₹40 can make a meaningful difference.

Others questioned why riders earn so little despite platform fees and products being sold at MRP, suggesting companies focus more on worker welfare instead of discounts.

Watch Original Video From Vlogger’s Page Of Instagram Below