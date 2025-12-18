“I Love Gyalshing” Signage Unveiled to Boost Town’s Charm and Civic Pride

Gyalshing, Dec 17 : In a move to enhance the urban appeal and promote civic pride, the District Collector of Gyalshing, Mr Tenzing D Denzongpa, on Wednesday evening inaugurated the “I Love Gyalshing” signage at the heart of Gyalshing town.

The newly installed signage is part of the District Administration’s beautification and tourism promotion initiative, aimed at creating an inviting public space for both residents and visitors. The landmark is expected to serve as a popular spot for citizens to gather, take photographs and celebrate the town’s identity.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector encouraged people to visit the site, admire the town’s beauty and actively participate in maintaining cleanliness and public decorum to preserve the aesthetic value of the area.

To ensure proper upkeep and public safety, the Gyalshing Nagar Panchayat, in coordination with the Gyalshing Police, has been entrusted with the responsibility of maintaining the signage and its surroundings.

The inauguration programme was attended by Superintendent of Police Gyalshing, Mr Tshering Sherpa; Additional District Collector, Mr Suresh Rai; Chief Medical Officer, District Hospital Gyalshing, Mr Namgay Bhutia; Additional Director (Agriculture/Horticulture), Mr Karma Sherpa; Joint Director, Education, Mr Rajesh Thapa; MEO Gyalshing, Mr Gopal Sharma; Station House Officer, Gyalshing, Mr Roshan Gurung, along with other district officials.