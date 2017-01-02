-
34th Kalachakra Puja commences in Bodh Gaya
Pritam Lama 03 Jan, Gangtok : His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama Tenzing Gyatsho Commences Ritual Ceremony for 34th Kalachakra Puja (initiation) in Bodh Gaya on 02 Jan His Holiness […]
Hotels, Restaurants cannot levy service charge if customer finds unsatisfactory
02 Jan, New Delhi : Hotels, restaurants cannot levy service charge if consumer finds dining experience not satisfactory Hotel Association of India has clarified to the Department of Consumer Affairs […]
Sikkim now becomes a home of wonder fruit Yacon "Ground Apple"
A highly demanded healthy root-fruit worldwide, now Yacon (Smallanthus sonchifolius) commonly known as Ground Apple cultivation has started in beautiful ecofriendly organic Himalayan State Sikkim of India. Yacon is a root/fruit […]
ITBP Asst Sub inspector kills himself with service revolver
Deepak Gurung 01 Jan, Rangpo : In a shocking incident reported on starting of New Year , Indo Tibetain Border Police ITBP Jawan is suspected to have killed himself with […]
Dr. Harsh Vardhan on three days Sikkim visit
31 Dec, Gangtok (IPR) : Union Minister for Science and Technology and Earth Science, Government of India, Dr. Harsh Vardhan who was accompanied by his wife called on the Chief […]
Sikkim 5th Pay Commission recommendation draws criticism from SKM
Dec, Gangtok : Sikkim State 5th Pay Commission Report to be submitted by panel on 31 Dec 2017 but SKM asks submit within 3 months don’t play with sentiments of […]
Sikkim CM bats for Digital Payment System and Awareness on Grassroot
28 Dec, New Delhi (IPR) : Shri Pawan Chamling, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Sikkim, today, participated in the meeting of the Committee of Chief Ministers to examine and implement measures to […]