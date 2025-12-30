Young Woman from Dzongu Loses Life After Domestic Dispute in Marchak; Police Arrest Partner

Gangtok, Dec 30 : A 22-year-old woman from Dzongu in North Sikkim died on Monday after sustaining critical injuries during a domestic dispute in Marchak, an area under the jurisdiction of Ranipool Police Station.

According to preliminary reports, the woman was visiting her relatives in Marchak when an argument allegedly erupted with her boyfriend, who is also a resident of Dzongu. The incident reportedly took place at around 2:00 pm on December 29, during which the woman suffered serious injuries.

Family members, local residents, and police personnel rushed her to Manipal Hospital for emergency treatment. However, she was declared dead while being taken to the hospital.

Following the incident, Ranipool Police detained the boyfriend in connection with the case. Authorities confirmed that a detailed investigation is in progress, with statements from witnesses being recorded to ascertain the exact sequence of events.

Police officials stated that further clarity on the cause of death will emerge after medical and forensic examinations are completed.