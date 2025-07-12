Veteran Nepali author and Padma Shri awardee Sanu Lama passes away at 88

Siliguri, July 12 : Veteran Nepali author and Padma Shri awardee Sanu Lama passed away early this morning at Neotia Nursing Home in Siliguri. He was 88 years old. Sanu Lama, whose birth name was Garud Singh Lama, was born in 1939. He had been suffering from health problems related to cold-related complications. He was first admitted to STNM Hospital in Gangtok. When his condition worsened late last night, he was referred to Siliguri for further treatment. He died during treatment at around 6:30 AM.

Lama was a prominent figure in Indian Nepali literature and was widely respected for his work across different genres, including short stories, novels, and children’s literature. His writing played an important role in the growth and recognition of Nepali literature in India. He was honored with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in recognition of his contributions. His body is being brought back to Gangtok today for the last rites.

Gadul Singh Lama, known by his pen name Sanu Lama, was born on June 15, 1939, in Gangtok, Sikkim, to Chandraman Lama and Phulmaya Ghising. He completed a Diploma in Civil Engineering from MBC Institute in Burdwan in 1959. Alongside a career of more than 38 years in the Sikkim State Government, where he retired as Chief Engineer, he sustained a prolific literary life.

He began writing while still in school, inspired by his teacher Rashmi Prasad Alley. Over time, he became known for short stories that captured the social realities and culture of rural Sikkim and Darjeeling. His first collection, Katha Sampad, came out in 1971 and became an important reference for students of Nepali literature. Other significant collections include Gojika, published in 1981, and Mrigatrishna in 1993, which earned him the Sahitya Akademi Award.

Apart from his short stories, he wrote the autobiographical novel Himalchuli Manitira and the travelogue Aangan Paratira. He also published the poetry collection Jahan Bagchha Tista Rangit and translated works such as Bhagawan Buddha Jeevan ra Darshan and Guru Padmasambhava.

Sanu Lama contributed actively to the promotion of Nepali literature. He was a founding member and early secretary of the Bhartiya Nepali Rashtriya Parishad, which played a role in the constitutional recognition of the Nepali language in India. He also served as General Secretary of the Nepali Sahitya Parishad Sikkim, as a member of the Sahitya Akademi advisory board, and as an advisor to the National Book Trust.

In recognition of his lifelong dedication, he received many awards, including the Sikkim Bhanu Puraskar in 1991, the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1993, the Dr. Shova Kanti Thegim Smrithi Puraskar, the Madan Byakhanmala Puraskar, and the Padma Shri in 2005.

His writing was admired for its simplicity and deep humanism. His stories reflected a strong connection with nature and showed compassion for the everyday struggles of ordinary people. Sanu Lama remained a towering figure in Nepali literature and inspired generations of readers and writers.