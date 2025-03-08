Gang of Three Women From West Bengal Apprehended for Jewellery Theft in Gangtok

A case of jewellery theft involving a gang of three women went viral on social media today, prompting authorities to take swift action. In response, the Rangpo Checkpost was placed on high alert to intercept the suspects.

At approximately 3:45 PM, personnel at the Atal Setu Checkpost successfully intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number WB 75C 4575, which was en route to Siliguri.

The vehicle was driven by Manik Mandal, a resident of Kolkata, and was occupied by three women identified as: