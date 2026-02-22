Siliguri Hit-and-Run Leaves Blinkit Gig Worker Dead, Driver Still at Large

Siliguri, 22 Feb : A night that began like any other turned into a tragedy that Siliguri won’t forget easily. Around 12:30 in the early hours of Thursday, a speeding car tore through Sevoke Road near the Panitanki Outpost and slammed into two pedestrians — Shankar Chhetri and a young woman — who were simply walking along the roadside, minding their own business.

Shankar didn’t make it. The impact was so violent that both victims were flung off the road. While the young woman survived, she remains in critical condition, fighting for her life. The driver gone vanished into the night without so much as stopping to check on the lives he shattered.

As of now, neither the vehicle nor the driver has been identified. Authorities say they are combing through CCTV footage from multiple locations across the city to track down the car. A widespread search is reportedly underway — but for a family already broken, every passing hour feels like justice slipping further away.

Speaking to media deceased Chettri’s sister Manu Chettri told that he was returning from duty working as gigs in Blinkit.

Reckless driving doesn’t just break traffic rules. It breaks families.

Safety & Precautionary Message for the Public

For Everyone: Avoid walking on busy roads, especially during late-night or early-morning hours. Always use footpaths wherever available and wear light-colored or reflective clothing at night to stay visible to drivers.

For Children: Never walk alone on main roads after dark. Always be with a trusted adult, stay on the footpath, and never assume a car has seen you just because you can see it.

For Elders: Please avoid stepping out unaccompanied during odd hours. Roads at night carry far greater risk — even a moment’s misjudgment by a driver can prove fatal. Carry a torch or wear something reflective if you must go out.

For Drivers: A car is not a weapon — but it becomes one the moment you drive recklessly. Speed limits exist for a reason. If you’re involved in an accident, stopping and helping is not just a moral duty — it’s the law.

The grief-stricken sister of Shankar Chhetri broke down before the media, her words laced with pain and desperation. “We need justice,” she cried, revealing that her brother was the sole breadwinner of their family — and now, with him gone, they are left with nothing but unanswered questions and an uncertain future.

Her anguish quickly turned to anger as she pointed fingers at the Siliguri Police for what she called a blatant failure of duty. “It is truly beyond my understanding how the police have still not been able to trace the person who killed my brother,” she said, her voice breaking. “This is nothing short of gross negligence on their part.”

Her words echo the frustration of an entire community watching justice move at a painfully slow pace — while a family mourns, and a killer remains free.