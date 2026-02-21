Two GDZP Accountants Arrested in Alleged Government Fund Misappropriation Case

Gangtok, 21 Feb : The Sikkim Vigilance Police (SVP) arrested two accountants from the Gangtok District Zilla Parishad (GDZP) on Saturday. They face allegations of misusing government funds.

Officials stated that the arrests followed a written complaint by the Sachiva of GDZP. An FIR was filed at the SVP Police Station, charging the suspects with conspiracy, cheating, and forgery.

Investigators claim that during the financial years 2024 and 2025, the two officials, responsible for preparing salary bills for GDZP staff, inflated their own monthly salary claims.

The police reported that they allegedly sent fake payee lists to the bank, which led to excess salary amounts being deposited directly into their personal accounts.

Search operations took place at the homes of the accused, leading to the seizure of documents and materials relevant to the investigation. Both officials are in custody and are being questioned.

Initial findings indicate that the irregularities cost the government several lakhs of rupees. Authorities believe the total financial loss could be much higher, potentially reaching crores, though the exact amount has not been determined yet.

The Vigilance Police announced that the investigation is ongoing and suggested that more searches and possible arrests could happen as the inquiry continues.

Officials have also encouraged citizens to report any information about corruption or financial misconduct by public servants.