School Student Killed By Truck At Singtam 

Singtam, July 15 : A fatal road accident occurred this morning at around 8:00 AM near Singtam on Tuesday morning, claiming the life of a student. According to preliminary information, the student, who lived in Adarsh Gaon, was on the way to school when a truck struck him.

Deceased is identified as Bikram Chettri (18) son of Padam Bdr Chettri r/o Adarsh Gaon Singtam was studying in Class IX Mt Simvo Academy Jorthang. Source told deceased was going to hostel in Jorthang when ill-fated incident triggered.

Police and emergency responders arrived promptly at the scene. The tragedy has left the local community deeply shocked and grieving.