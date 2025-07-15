Singtam, July 15 : A fatal road accident occurred this morning at around 8:00 AM near Singtam on Tuesday morning, claiming the life of a student. According to preliminary information, the student, who lived in Adarsh Gaon, was on the way to school when a truck struck him.
Deceased is identified as Bikram Chettri (18) son of Padam Bdr Chettri r/o Adarsh Gaon Singtam was studying in Class IX Mt Simvo Academy Jorthang. Source told deceased was going to hostel in Jorthang when ill-fated incident triggered.
Police and emergency responders arrived promptly at the scene. The tragedy has left the local community deeply shocked and grieving.
School Student Killed By Truck At Singtam
