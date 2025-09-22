Sadar Police Recovers ₹99,000 Lost to Cyber Fraud, Money Restored to Victim

Gangtok, Sep 22 In a swift and effective operation, Sadar Police Station has successfully recovered ₹99,000 lost to cyber fraud, underscoring the efficiency of the newly streamlined mechanism for tackling financial cybercrimes.

According to police reports, Shri Moti Raj Gurung, a resident of Sichey, was duped by a caller posing as an official of the West Bengal Electricity Board. The fraudster, calling from 62079413××, tricked him into transferring money through a digital payment app, leading to two unauthorized transactions amounting to ₹99,000.

The complaint was lodged through the NCRB cybercrime portal (www.cybercrime.nic.in), following which the entire amount was promptly frozen. In compliance with a recent Notification of the Honourable High Court of Sikkim, the money was recovered and restored to the complainant without the registration of an FIR.

The recovery was made possible due to the diligent follow-up by SI Tamanraj Gurung and the cyber team of Sadar Police Station, whose prompt action has been widely appreciated for protecting citizens against online fraud.