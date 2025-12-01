Youth Dies After Accidental Firing of Traditional ‘Khadwa’ Gun in Pakyong

Pakyong, Dec 01: A hunting expedition took a tragic turn in Upper Bering, Pakyong district, after a young man lost his life due to the accidental firing of a traditional handmade firearm last Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Satkar Subba, aged between 25 and 27. He was reportedly hunting wild boar (Bondel) near Richu Khola along with his companion, 31-year-old Harka Bahadur Rai.

According to police reports, the duo was using a locally made traditional weapon known as a Khadwa. While handling the gun, Rai allegedly misfired, causing the bullet to strike Subba in the chest. The impact resulted in his immediate death.

Following the incident, Rai rushed to Pakyong Police Station and informed authorities about the mishap.

Police personnel soon reached the location, confirmed the death, and seized the weapon used in the incident.

This unfortunate event has brought renewed focus to the dangers of traditional hunting practices and the use of homemade weapons in rural communities. Authorities have urged residents to follow strict precautions and reconsider the use of such firearms.

A case has been registered at Pakyong Police Station under relevant sections of the BNS Act and Arms Act. The investigation is currently underway.