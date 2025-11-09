Ryan Williams Officially Becomes Part of Indian Football Team After Acquiring Citizenship

Bengaluru, Nov 9 — In a landmark moment for Indian football, Australia-born forward Ryan Williams has officially joined the Indian national football team after obtaining Indian citizenship. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed that Williams has reported to the national training camp in Bengaluru alongside defender Jay Gupta.

The 32-year-old player, originally from Perth, renounced his Australian citizenship to embrace Indian nationality, marking a rare and symbolic step in modern football. His citizenship ceremony was held at the Bengaluru FC training centre, where Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri personally handed over his Indian documents — a gesture that made the moment even more memorable for Williams.

Having joined Bengaluru FC in 2023, Williams said the transition was deeply emotional and a matter of pride, reflecting his long-standing admiration for Indian football and culture. His inclusion is being seen as a potential game-changer for the national squad, signaling a more open and inclusive approach by the AIFF toward players of Indian origin and foreign professionals willing to represent India.

The federation has also extended invitations to overseas-based players Ryan Williams and Abneet Bharti to join the preparatory camp ahead of India’s AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh scheduled for November 18 in Dhaka.

Fans and analysts alike are celebrating the move as a turning point, one that could inspire a new wave of international representation for Indian football in the coming years.