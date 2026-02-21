PHE Clarifies: No Leakage in Rateychu Pipeline, Says Pressure System Ensures Smooth Supply

Gangtok, 21 Feb : Amid rising concerns about alleged water leakage from pipelines linked to the Rateychu water source, the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department has strongly denied any such problem.

Shailendra Sharma, Secretary of the PHE Department, explained that the visible water flow being reported is not a leak but part of a built-in pressure release system. He said this system is specifically designed to control pressure within the pipelines, ensuring a steady water flow and protecting the infrastructure from potential damage or pipe bursts.

He pointed out that in hilly areas, pressure changes are common due to elevation shifts. The pressure-regulating system is vital for maintaining the strength of the pipelines and extending the lifespan of the water supply network.

Sharma also discussed the department’s efforts to manage daily water distribution. PHE officials regularly monitor and supervise the system to effectively meet public demand. However, he noted that water output from the Rateychu source has decreased compared to previous years. He linked this decline to seasonal changes and lower natural recharge levels.

Despite these issues, the department assured residents that they are taking steps to keep a consistent and reliable water supply.