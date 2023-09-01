Nagaland Becomes First NE State to Introduce Aadhaar-Linked Birth Registration

Pakyong, 01 Sep : In a momentous stride, Nagaland has taken the lead among northeastern states by inaugurating the Aadhaar-Linked Birth Registration (ALBR) program on Thursday. This pioneering move is poised to grant young children access to an array of social welfare initiatives tailored for their well-being. The groundbreaking endeavor seeks to streamline the process of birth registration by integrating it with the Aadhaar enrollment procedure for children between the ages of 0 and 5.

T. Mhabemo Yanthan, the Commissioner of the Nagaland government, underscored the paramount significance of ALBR in the registration of newborns and in ensuring the inclusion of children aged 0 to 5 years. He fervently appealed for the collaboration of state government officials to guarantee the triumphant implementation of ALBR throughout all districts of Nagaland.

To extend the reach of this service to residents across various districts, the Directorate of Economics and Statistics in Nagaland, which functions as the Registrar for Birth and Death records in the state, has joined forces with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) as a Registrar cum Enrolment Agency for Child Enrolment via the ALBR mechanism.

Colonel Abhishek Koushik, the Director of UIDAI, commended the Nagaland government for spearheading the implementation of ALBR in the northeastern region. He praised the relentless endeavors of the Office of the Commissioner in Nagaland for extending Aadhaar-linked services to the state’s populace.

UIDAI has been actively supporting states through workshops, door-to-door enrollment initiatives, and outreach programs to remote regions, thus aiding them in harnessing the benefits of the Aadhaar ecosystem.

The UIDAI’s Regional Office in Guwahati has maintained close collaboration with the Office of the Commissioner Nagaland, which serves as the Nodal Department for activities related to Aadhaar in the state.