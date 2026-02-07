Legendary Nepali Actor Sunil Thapa Passes Away at 68 Following Cardiac Arrest

Kathmandu, 6 Feb : The Nepali film industry is mourning the loss of one of its most iconic performers, as veteran actor Sunil Thapa passed away on Friday morning at the age of 68. The celebrated artist, renowned for his compelling portrayals of antagonist characters, died following a sudden cardiac arrest at Norvic International Hospital in Thapathali, Kathmandu.

Mohan Niraula, President of the Actors’ Association of Nepal, confirmed that Thapa succumbed to a heart attack after being rushed to the medical facility earlier in the day.

Thapa carved a distinguished career in cinema, becoming a household name through his memorable villain roles in Nepali films. His stage name ‘Rate Kaila’ became synonymous with powerful antagonist performances that captivated audiences for generations.

Beyond the Nepali film industry, Thapa made significant contributions to Indian cinema as well. His breakthrough came with the 1980s Hindi blockbuster Ek Duje Ke Liye, starring Kamal Hassan, where he played a pivotal villain role that showcased his acting prowess to a wider South Asian audience. The large section of audience also knew him for his performance as the boxing coach M. Narjit Singh in the biographical sports drama Mary Kom (2014), where he starred opposite Priyanka Chopra.

At the time of his passing, Thapa was living in an apartment in Shankhamul, Kathmandu, remaining connected to the artistic community he had served for decades.

The news of Thapa’s demise has triggered an outpouring of grief across the entertainment fraternity. Artists, filmmakers, and admirers have taken to social media to honor the legacy of the versatile performer.

Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang expressed his condolences through a heartfelt Facebook post, acknowledging Thapa’s lasting impact on regional cinema.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Shri Sunil Thapa, whose powerful performances, especially as Rate Kaila, left an indelible mark on Nepali cinema. His talent and legacy will continue to inspire generations of artists. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace,” Chief Minister Tamang wrote.

Sunil Thapa’s contribution to both Nepali and Indian cinema has established him as a respected figure whose work transcended borders. His ability to bring depth and intensity to complex characters made him one of the most sought-after actors for antagonist roles in the region.

As the film community bids farewell to this legendary artist, his performances will continue to inspire aspiring actors and entertain audiences for years to come.

The Iconic Villain of the Himalayas: A Brief Biography of Sunil Thapa

Sunil Thapa, affectionately and fearfully known by his screen name “Raate Kaila,” is a titan of the Nepalese film industry. With a career spanning over four decades, he is celebrated as the quintessential antagonist of Nepali cinema. While he is best known for his menacing on-screen persona, his contributions extend far beyond playing the bad guy, serving as a significant cultural bridge between the Nepalese and Indian film industries.

Before his ascent to stardom, Thapa’s life was already deeply rooted in the media and arts. He began his professional journey not on the silver screen, but in the world of fashion and journalism. He worked as a model and a photojournalist for the Junior Statesman magazine, a stint that eventually led him toward the performing arts. His early acting days saw him take on roles in Bombay, appearing in classic Hindi films like Ek Duuje Ke Liye (1981) and Mashaal, laying the groundwork for a versatile career.

However, it was his return to the Nepali film industry (Kollywood) that cemented his legacy. In 1989, Thapa starred in the blockbuster film Chino. His portrayal of the antagonist “Raate Kaila” was so electric and terrifying that it became an instant cult classic. The character’s name stuck, becoming a permanent moniker for the actor himself. This role defined the archetype of the Nepali movie villain for a generation—bald, muscular, and possessing a piercing gaze that commanded fear and respect.

Thapa’s filmography is vast, comprising over 100 films across multiple languages, including Nepali, Hindi, and Bhojpuri. While he ruled Kollywood as the premier villain, he experienced a significant career resurgence in Bollywood with the 2014 biopic Mary Kom. Stepping away from his traditional villainous image, he played M. Narjit Singh, the boxing coach to Priyanka Chopra’s titular character. The role introduced him to a new generation of international audiences and showcased his ability to handle complex, supportive character roles with equal skill.

Throughout his career, Thapa has been the recipient of numerous accolades, including multiple National Film Awards in Nepal for Best Actor in a Negative Role and several Lifetime Achievement honors. Despite his intimidating screen presence, he is widely regarded in the industry as a humble professional and a mentor to aspiring actors. He often notes that his job as a villain is to make the evil look so authentic that the hero shines even brighter. Today, Sunil Thapa stands as a living legend, revered not just for the characters he played, but for the depth and professionalism he brought to South Asian cinema.