India Greenlights Starlink: High-Speed Satellite Internet Set to Transform Connectivity

New Delhi, July 09 : India’s digital landscape is on the cusp of a significant transformation as M/s Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited (SSCPL) has received official authorization to provide satellite internet services across the nation. The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) has granted its approval for Starlink to utilize its Gen1 low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation to deliver high-speed connectivity, even to India’s most remote regions.

This five-year authorization, which remains valid until the Gen1 constellation’s operational life concludes, is a pivotal moment for bridging the digital divide in India. While the green light from IN-SPACe is a major step, Starlink’s actual service rollout will hinge on securing all necessary regulatory clearances, approvals, and licenses from various government departments.

Starlink’s Gen1 constellation consists of 4,408 satellites orbiting at altitudes between 540 and 570 kilometers. This network is designed to deliver a robust throughput of approximately 600 Gbps over India. This capacity is expected to revolutionize internet access for underserved rural areas, and also offer a reliable, high-speed option for urban users.

IN-SPACe’s decision underscores India’s commitment to liberalizing its space sector and fostering private sector involvement. This move is anticipated to fast-track the deployment of cutting-edge communication infrastructure, directly supporting the government’s Digital India initiative.

Industry observers believe that Starlink’s entry could be a game-changer for millions of Indians, particularly in locations lacking terrestrial internet infrastructure. The service aims to provide seamless broadband access for homes, businesses, educational institutions, and emergency services, thereby unlocking new possibilities for learning, commerce, and innovation.

An IN-SPACe spokesperson confirmed that Starlink’s operations within India will undergo rigorous monitoring to ensure full compliance with national security and regulatory mandates. This development aligns with global trends, where LEO satellite constellations are becoming an increasingly vital component of the world’s digital ecosystem.

With this authorization, India joins a growing list of nations harnessing LEO satellite technology to broaden internet access, paving the way for a more interconnected and digitally empowered future. Notably, Starlink recently commenced providing broadband services in neighboring Sri Lanka.