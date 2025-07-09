Siliguri Businessman Apprehended with Illegal Arms at Nepal Border

Kakarvitta (Nepal), July 09 : Nepali police arrested a Siliguri-based businessman Monday morning for allegedly carrying illegal arms while attempting to enter the border town of Kakarbhitta.

The individual has been identified as Pratik Agarwal, 25, from Bhaktinagar Sevok Road, Siliguri. He was taken into custody by a joint team from the Area Police Office, Kakarbhitta, and the Armed Police Force Nepal’s proposed Border Security Force, Kakarbhitta.

During routine vehicle and passenger inspections at the Mechi Customs Office, authorities discovered a functional air pistol in the trunk of a scooter (bearing registration WB 74 AJ 0400) driven by Agarwal. Further search of a small leather side bag he was carrying revealed 18 metal bullets for the weapon and four mobile phones stashed in a plastic bag.

DSP Khagendra Khadka, spokesperson for the District Police Office, Jhapa, confirmed that Agarwal remains in custody at the Area Police Office, Kakarbhitta, along with the seized weapons, mobile phones, and the scooter.